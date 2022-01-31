Women of Honour 'deflated' following meeting with Taoiseach

Vivienne Clarke

A member of the Women of Honour group, who met with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin this morning, has expressed disappointment that the Government is going ahead with a review rather than a statutory inquiry into the treatment of some members of the defence forces.

Karina Molloy told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that the group was “deflated” despite assurances from the Taoiseach that a statutory inquiry will go ahead if recommended by the review.

The Women of Honour group was concerned that the Department of Defence was writing the terms of the review, which meant they were essentially investigating themselves, she said.

A statutory inquiry was needed to root out the systemic problems within the force, added Ms Molloy.

When asked why the group had not walked out of the meeting with the Taoiseach as they had done during a meeting with Minister Simon Coveney last week, Ms Molloy explained that Mr Martin had not revealed that a statutory inquiry would not be going ahead until an hour and a half into the meeting.

“We had hoped to talk more and to persuade him.”

It was not good enough that a statutory inquiry was not going to take place unless recommended by the review, she said.

“This review is not fit for purpose, it will not get to the root of the problem.”

The review was not going to address what happens to members of the defence forces after they make a complaint, the isolation, the coercion, how they lose out on promotions, how they are frequently “left behind”, she said.

Those who make complaints are frequently accused of being troublemakers, Ms Molloy added.

The terms of reference of the review would only allow for recommendations to be made, she said. It would not have the statutory power to compel evidence or witnesses to explain what happens after reports were made.

“Yes, trust has been broken.”

How much more serious would an issue have to be to merit a statutory inquiry, she asked. The issues involved included sexual assault and rape.

“Is rape not high enough (an issue)?”

Ms Molloy said that the Women of Honour group hoped that the review would lead to a statutory inquiry.