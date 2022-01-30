Suffragette's 1916 Rising service medal auctioned for twice estimated value

Sarah Slater

A 1916 Rising service medal owned by a woman who became a renowned revolutionary was sold for almost twice its estimated value at auction.

Dr Kathleen Lynn, the daughter of a Mayo Church of Ireland rector and distant cousin Constance Markievicz, became politically involved after seeing the poverty of Dublin’s slums while studying medicine, becoming a suffragette and, influenced by the writings of James Connolly, joined the Irish Citizen Army as chief medical officer.

Lynn became a trusted confidante of Connolly and was active in preparations for the 1916 Rising. She not only sourced and distributed medical supplies, but also distributed guns and ammunition, even storing some in her home which she shared with her partner, Madeleine ffrench-Mullen.

Stuart Purcell, a director at Mullen’s auctioneers said Lynn was a formidable woman who achieved a lot in her life. “This unique Rising service medal” is a real find and symbol of the role women played in Ireland’s early life, he added.

Lynn’s service medal was offered as lot 84 in Mullen’s Collector’s Cabinet auction on Saturday and had an estimate of up to €30,000.

Easter Rising

During the Rising, Lynn was part of the City Hall garrison, adopting a leadership role following the death of Sean Connolly.

She was later arrested and imprisoned, being one of just six women to be deported to jails in Britain for their roles in the Rising.

Following her release, she was appointed vice-president of Sinn Féin and was on the run for much of the War of Independence.

Lynn also established Saint Ultan's Children's Hospital in 1919 after her work with Dublin's inner-city poor had convinced her of the need for a hospital to provide medical and educational facilities for impoverished mothers and infants.

Saint Ultan's, which closed in 1983, was the only hospital in the State entirely managed by women.

A writing slope once owned by fellow revolutionary and suffragette, Countess Markievicz was also sold for €2,800 at the auction.