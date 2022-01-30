What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

PA Reporter

Russian 'war games', the return of an Irish businessman from China after almost three years and tributes on the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday are among the front page stories in the national newspapers.

The Sunday Independent leads with an image of Richard O'Halloran who has been reunited with his wife and four children after being stuck in China for almost three years due to an exit ban was imposed due to a dispute between the company for which he worked and Chinese authorities.

The paper also reports Ireland's Defence Forces "can't defend the country", citing a report which found gaps in the State's ability to police air and maritime areas.

The Sunday Times also carries a picture of Mr O'Halloran and his family, while their lead headline reads: 'Russia agrees to move war games' after Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney confirmed military drills planned by Russia, due to take place off the coast of Cork in February, will be relocated.

The Irish Daily Mail reports 'Coveney still under threat as woes mount', claiming Mr Coveney's Cabinet colleagues are exasperated "following another week of political gaffes from the former safe pair of hands".

Finally, The Irish Sun leads with the story of a man killed following an incident in Clondalkin last week during which he was hit by his own car while attempting to prevent it from being stolen.

In the UK, a recycled cash injection into Britain’s “most disadvantaged communities” and the British chancellor reportedly plotting for leadership are some of the stories covered in the national front pages.

The Observer reports the UK government has been accused of trying to manipulate “levelling up” announcements to try and save the British prime minister Boris Johnson's leadership after the UK's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities revealed that the cash pledge was not new and had actually been allocated last year.

The Mail on Sunday also carries the pledge touted for Britain’s “most deprived regions” by the Levelling Up secretary, however fails to disclose the promised cash is not new.

The Independent carries an exclusive which claims the British chancellor has “put (the) finishing touches to (a) leadership bid”, with Rishi Sunak reportedly telling allies Mr Johnson cannot survive the partygate scandal.

The Sunday Times focuses on the controversial planned tax hike to national insurance, reporting that Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak have “jointly pledged to push ahead” with the £12 billion (€14.4 billion) increase.

Elsewhere, the Sunday Telegraph writes Mr Johnson’s most senior aide “spent the day at a cricket match three days before the fall of Kabul”.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Mirror reports that TV personality Rylan Clark was allegedly filmed demanding “gear” on a night out.

The Sunday Express dedicates its front page to the ongoing threat from Russia, with the paper carrying Mr Johnson’s warning to Russian president Putin.

Sunday People features an article about convicted child abuser Jody Simpson reportedly applying for day release.

And the Daily Star carries a story about a “possessed” chucky doll.