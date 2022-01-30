Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 09:02

Pedestrian killed in Dublin road collision

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital by ambulance, where he later died.
Muireann Duffy

A man has been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Dublin.

The pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured in the incident on the R120 in Newcastle at approximately 11pm on Saturday.

The man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital by ambulance where he later died.

No other injuries were reported from the collision.

The Peamount Road remains closed to facilitate a technical examination, with local diversions in operation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, especially those with dash-cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01-666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

