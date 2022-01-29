Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 21:52

Man arrested as cocaine worth €3.1 million seized at Dublin Port

The drugs were uncovered in an intelligence-led operation on Saturday
Gardaí have arrested one man after seizing cocaine worth an estimated €3.1 million at Dublin Port.

The drugs were uncovered in an intelligence-led operation on Saturday, involving personnel from the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

The operation resulted in a vehicle being stopped in Dublin Port. In a subsequent search of a refrigerated unit, James the customs dog located 45 kilograms of cocaine concealed inside, with the drugs subsequently seized.

One man, aged 46 years old, was arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences.

He is currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Bridewell Garda station.

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected of involvement in Transnational Organised Crime, a Garda statement said.

