Discovery of body on Lambay Island prompts Garda investigation

A Garda investigation is under way following the discovery of a body on Lambay Island.

The discovery was made on Thursday evening by staff working on the island off the coast of Dublin, according to The Irish Times.

The remains have since been removed to the Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem examination will be conducted by the State Pathologist.

Gardaí in Balbriggan have commenced an investigation and it is believed the results of the post-mortem examination, along with DNA analysis by Forensic Science Ireland, will assist them in confirming the identity of the remains.

Gardaí said their inquiries are ongoing.