Convicted rapist allowed 'immoral' in-cell visit with eight people

A convicted rapist currently jailed in the Midlands Prison was recently permitted an "unprecedented" visit from eight people in his unlocked cell.

The Irish Examiner reports the visit to James O'Reilly, who in 2020 was convicted of repeatedly raping and abusing his seven daughters and sister over a 23-year period, took place last Friday evening, with one prison staff member saying "anything could have happened".

"After 7.30pm, we have a skeleton staff. We hold some serious convicts in the Midlands Prison, and we have rules. Nowhere in the rules was this allowed," the prison staff member said.

Although it is underwood the visit of five women and three men was allowed on compassionate grounds as O'Reilly is ill, one source described it as "immoral".

One of O'Reilly's daughters whom he abused, Helen O'Donoghue, said it was horrifying the visit was permitted: "He took our lives from us, he took our dignity, took our right to education. He gave us no special treatment, so why should he get special treatment now?

“I don’t know why he’s getting special treatment when he’s sick. He never gave us any special treatment when we were sick.”

A prison worker told the Examiner they had seen "nothing comparable to what happened of Friday night" adding: "Numerous prisoners have been very ill, and they have not been given the same treatment."

The Irish Prison Service has been contacted for comment.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help. In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112