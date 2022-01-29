Gardaí appeal for information after man dies following Clondalkin incident

Muireann Duffy

A man has died following an incident last Sunday in which he sustained serious injuries.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal incident on Robinhood Road in Clondalkin after which Ian McDonnell (50) was found lying on the road with life-threatening injuries.

Mr McDonnell was discovered shortly after 6pm and was taken by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital where he died on Friday evening.

It is understood Mr McDonnell had attended his business premises last Sunday a short time before the incident occurred.

While there, he intervened to attempt to prevent the theft of his car, a grey Volkswagen Passat, registration number 161-OY-1861. Mr McDonnell is thought to have been carried on the bonnet of the vehicle for a distance to the point where he was later discovered.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on his body today.

Gardaí investigating the matter said "significant progress has been made to date".

Officers have interviewed witnesses and conducted door-to-door enquiries, as well as collecting CCTV images.

The vehicle was also located on Limekiln Green, Greenhills, Dublin 12 on Friday and will now be forensically examined by investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01-666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

They are particularly interested in any information relating to the following:

The whereabouts of the Volkswagen Passat (161-OY-1861) between Sunday, January 23rd and Friday, January 28th.

The whereabouts of a silver Toyota Aqua - stolen in Crumlin on Sunday, January 23rd and later found burnt out in Ballinascorney, Tallaght on Tuesday, January 25th - between Sunday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 25th.

Gardaí said they are also seeking assistance from anyone who may have seen either of the two vehicles in the vicinity of Ballymount, Walkinstown, Tallaght, Kylemore Road, or Ballyfermot between 6.30pm-9pm on Sunday, January 23rd.