Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 12:55

Gardaí appeal for information after man dies following Clondalkin incident

The 50-year-old man was found lying on the road with serious, life-threatening injuries on Sunday, January 23rd.
Gardaí appeal for information after man dies following Clondalkin incident

Muireann Duffy

A man has died following an incident last Sunday in which he sustained serious injuries.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal incident on Robinhood Road in Clondalkin after which Ian McDonnell (50) was found lying on the road with life-threatening injuries.

Mr McDonnell was discovered shortly after 6pm and was taken by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital where he died on Friday evening.

It is understood Mr McDonnell had attended his business premises last Sunday a short time before the incident occurred.

While there, he intervened to attempt to prevent the theft of his car, a grey Volkswagen Passat, registration number 161-OY-1861. Mr McDonnell is thought to have been carried on the bonnet of the vehicle for a distance to the point where he was later discovered.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on his body today.

Gardaí investigating the matter said "significant progress has been made to date".

Officers have interviewed witnesses and conducted door-to-door enquiries, as well as collecting CCTV images.

The vehicle was also located on Limekiln Green, Greenhills, Dublin 12 on Friday and will now be forensically examined by investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01-666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

They are particularly interested in any information relating to the following:

  • The whereabouts of the Volkswagen Passat (161-OY-1861) between Sunday, January 23rd and Friday, January 28th.
  • The whereabouts of a silver Toyota Aqua - stolen in Crumlin on Sunday, January 23rd and later found burnt out in Ballinascorney, Tallaght on Tuesday, January 25th - between Sunday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 25th.

Gardaí said they are also seeking assistance from anyone who may have seen either of the two vehicles in the vicinity of Ballymount, Walkinstown, Tallaght, Kylemore Road, or Ballyfermot between 6.30pm-9pm on Sunday, January 23rd.

More in this section

Taoiseach defends Minister for Health and civil servant’s trip to Dubai health conference Taoiseach defends Minister for Health and civil servant’s trip to Dubai health conference
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Gardaí to consider possible probe into Kerry mental health service failings Gardaí to consider possible probe into Kerry mental health service failings
Man convicted of sexual assault has 23 character references presented to court

Man convicted of sexual assault has 23 character references presented to court

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more