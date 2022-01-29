Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 11:32

Ireland's credit rating boosted to highest level in over a decade

The improvement sees the State return to the AA category for the first time since 2010.
Ireland's credit rating boosted to highest level in over a decade

Ireland's sovereign credit rating has been changed to AA- by rating's agency, Fitch.

The improvement sees the State return to the AA category for the first time since 2010.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) welcomed the news, highlighting that Ireland is now rated in the AA or equivalent category by three of the four major global ratings agencies.

Fitch cited continually improving tax revenues and the State's strong economic recovery during the pandemic as reasons for the upgrade, adding Ireland is now expected to reduce its debt to GDP and debt to national income, an improvement on previous projections which stated these ratios would remain stable at their current level.

The director of funding and debt management at the NTMA, Frank O'Connor said the upgrade was "welcome news as it reflects Ireland's strong economic progress and is consistent with international investor sentiment, which remains very positive".

"The ongoing trend of improvements in Ireland's credit ratings is positive for our ability to continue broadening our investor base, which ultimately increases demand for Irish Government bonds and enhances liquidity in our debt insurance," he added.

More in this section

Man convicted of sexual assault has 23 character references presented to court Man convicted of sexual assault has 23 character references presented to court
Gardaí investigating alleged Sligo assault seek to speak with two couples Gardaí investigating alleged Sligo assault seek to speak with two couples
Almost 2,500 children spent Christmas in homeless emergency accommodation Almost 2,500 children spent Christmas in homeless emergency accommodation
Taoiseach defends Minister for Health and civil servant’s trip to Dubai health conference

Taoiseach defends Minister for Health and civil servant’s trip to Dubai health conference

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more