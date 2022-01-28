Covid: 5,109 PCR-confirmed cases and 4,482 positive antigen tests registered

PA reporter

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 5,109 positive Covid-19 PCR tests while another 4,482 positive antigen tests were registered on the HSE portal.

As of 8am on Friday morning, there were 707 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, of which 69 were in ICU.

As reported in The Irish Times, the number in hospital with Covid-19 has decreased by one on the hospitalisation figure reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, eight further people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland.

Another 3,737 confirmed cases of the virus have also been notified in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

On Friday morning, there were 363 Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, 22 of whom were being treated in ICU.

Also on Friday, another 36 deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland were reported in the latest weekly update from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The latest deaths take the total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities recorded by Nisra to 4,142.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

On January 21st, the department had reported 3,065 deaths.