Gardaí investigating alleged Sligo assault seek to speak with two couples

Gardaí investigating an alleged assault at Ballinode, Sligo are seeking to speak with two couples.

The alleged assault took place during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gardaí are anxious to speak with two couples who walked through the grounds of Sligo Institute of Technology at approximately 1.30am on Thursday, January 27th.

It is believed that these witnesses may be in a position to assist the investigation.

Gardaí are asking that these witnesses, or anyone else who may have been in the area at the time, whether or not they believe they may have any information of assistance, to make contact.

Gardaí can be reached at Sligo Garda station on 071 915 7000 or on the Garda Confidential Telephone number 1800 666 111.