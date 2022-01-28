TD hits out at 'poor judgment' of Donnelly and Robert Watt travelling to Dubai

Digital Desk Staff

A Fianna Fáil TD has questioned the "poor judgement" of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and his Department Secretary-General Robert Watt.

John McGuinness was speaking in response to reports that the pair have flown to the Dubai Expo Health Week.

The year-long expo is focusing on healthcare and wellness this week, with Mr Donnelly and Mr Watt flying out on Wednesday.

The Irish Examiner has asked the Department of Health for details on Mr Watt, who this week confirmed that he has taken up the €81,000 pay increase he received when he took the job last week.

He had waived the increase at the height of the pandemic "until the economy improved".

Chair of the Oireachtas Finance Committee John McGuinness told RTÉ's Claire Byrne Show that the trip showed "bad judgment" by both men.

"And it's a bad judgment call on the side of the government that this would happen. This is not the way government should be managed, and it's wrong and it needs to be reflected on."

Mr McGuinness said that Mr Watt's pay was "done in a room in Government Buildings" at a "time when people were faced with all sorts of difficulties".

He said Mr Watt had refused to come before the Finance Committee when it had put together a report on his pay. He said Mr Watt should now answer questions on when the waiver was reversed.

In a statement, the department of health said Mr Donnelly and Mr Watt were attending and participating in the Expo and "supporting Irish companies in the region".