Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 11:29

TD hits out at 'poor judgment' of Donnelly and Robert Watt travelling to Dubai

John McGuinness was speaking in response to reports that the pair have flown to the Dubai Expo Health Week.
TD hits out at 'poor judgment' of Donnelly and Robert Watt travelling to Dubai

Digital Desk Staff

A Fianna Fáil TD has questioned the "poor judgement" of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and his Department Secretary-General Robert Watt.

John McGuinness was speaking in response to reports that the pair have flown to the Dubai Expo Health Week.

The year-long expo is focusing on healthcare and wellness this week, with Mr Donnelly and Mr Watt flying out on Wednesday.

The Irish Examiner has asked the Department of Health for details on Mr Watt, who this week confirmed that he has taken up the €81,000 pay increase he received when he took the job last week.

He had waived the increase at the height of the pandemic "until the economy improved".

Chair of the Oireachtas Finance Committee John McGuinness told RTÉ's Claire Byrne Show that the trip showed "bad judgment" by both men.

"And it's a bad judgment call on the side of the government that this would happen. This is not the way government should be managed, and it's wrong and it needs to be reflected on."

Mr McGuinness said that Mr Watt's pay was "done in a room in Government Buildings" at a "time when people were faced with all sorts of difficulties".

He said Mr Watt had refused to come before the Finance Committee when it had put together a report on his pay. He said Mr Watt should now answer questions on when the waiver was reversed.

In a statement, the department of health said Mr Donnelly and Mr Watt were attending and participating in the Expo and "supporting Irish companies in the region".

More in this section

Saving €500 a month to make consumers as little as €1.63 in yearly interest Saving €500 a month to make consumers as little as €1.63 in yearly interest
Irish Naval Service 'living on borrowed time' as 200 personnel have left in the last two years Irish Naval Service 'living on borrowed time' as 200 personnel have left in the last two years
Court upholds decision to transfer woman seeking international protection to Belgium Court upholds decision to transfer woman seeking international protection to Belgium
DUP will act to halt Brexit port checks, First Minister says

DUP will act to halt Brexit port checks, First Minister says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more