Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 08:45

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Most of the front pages are dominated by Russian naval vessels conducting missile exercises off the Irish coast as well as ongoing talks between Russia and the US,
Kenneth Fox

Most of the front pages are dominated by Russian naval vessels conducting missile exercises off the Irish coast as well as ongoing talks between Russia and the US,

The Irish Times focus on talks been the US and Russia and how the United States and NATO are unwilling to budge on Ukraine being allowed to join NATO.

The Irish Examiner meanwhile focuses on the fishermen who met with the Russian ambassador to Ireland and the understanding they came to over a buffer zone.

The Echo leads on a Cork TD who is looking for assurances that historical data will not be used in the standardisation process for the Leaving Cert,

The Irish Daily Star again focuses on the meeting between Irish fishermen and the Russian Ambassador to Ireland.

The Irish Sun focuses on the return of The Den being axed by RTÉ and comments from Dustin the Turkey.

The Irish Daily Mail leads on increasing energy costs as fuel and electricity costs continue to soar.

Meanwhile, The Guardian in the UK leads on the Treasury being alarmed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson may scrap a planned National Insurance rise.

The Mirror focuses on Prince Andrew's sexual abuse trial and the damager it could do to the monarchy.

The Daily Star leads on the supposed spotting of the mythical Loch Ness Monster in Wimbledon park in London.

The i newspaper leads on Downing Street being 'paralysed' by Boris Johnson's future and how it is impacting on dealing with the ongoing energy crisis in the UK.

The Daily Telegraph leads on a work from home tax loophole being closed by the UK Treasury as it is costing around half a billion.

Finally, the Daily Mail in the UK leads on 600 civil servants who are paid over £150,000 while working at home.

 

