Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 17:26

Katie Taylor to headline historic show at Madison Square Garden

The Bray-born boxer, who won gold at the 2012 Olympics, is the undisputed world lightweight champion
Katie Taylor to headline historic show at Madison Square Garden

By PA Sport Staff

Katie Taylor is set to make history on April 30th when she fights Amanda Serrano in the first female bout to headline at Madison Square Garden.

The undisputed world lightweight champion will be the main event on a Matchroom show in New York.

Irish boxer Taylor and seven-weight world champion Serrano will write a new chapter in the 140-year history of the famous venue when they headline there in three months’ time.

“This is a fight I’ve wanted for a long, long time, and I’m just excited for it to finally take place because these are the kind of fights I’m in the sport for,” former Olympic gold medallist Taylor said.

“People have been talking about this fight for years and there have been times I wondered if it was ever going to happen, so I’m very grateful to Eddie Hearn, everyone at Matchroom, DAZN and Madison Square Garden for getting it over the line.

“When I turned professional my goal was to be involved in huge events like this, so to headline at Madison Square Garden in a fight of this magnitude is really the pinnacle of the sport.

“It’s such an iconic venue and has been home to so many of the historic moments in boxing and I truly believe this will be another one.”

Madison Square Garden was the venue for Anthony Joshua’s shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in the summer of 2019, the first defeat of the Briton’s career.

More in this section

Two-thirds of workers have some form of pension coverage Two-thirds of workers have some form of pension coverage
Seanad bye-election to fill seat vacated by Ivana Bacik Seanad bye-election to fill seat vacated by Ivana Bacik
Irish fishermen plan to ‘be there first’ after safety warning over Russian missile tests Irish fishermen plan to ‘be there first’ after safety warning over Russian missile tests
National Broadband Plan will not meet targets due to delays, Dáil hears

National Broadband Plan will not meet targets due to delays, Dáil hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more