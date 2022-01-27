Irish fishermen agree ‘buffer zone’ with Russian navy during missile tests

Irish fishermen have agreed a “buffer zone” between their trawlers and Russian naval vessels carrying out missile tests following a meeting with the Russian ambassador to Ireland.

Fishing industry representatives said the ambassador gave them “an absolute guarantee” that their fishing grounds will not be disrupted by next week’s Russian military exercises, according to The Irish Times.

Speaking after meeting with Russian ambassador Yury Filatov in Dublin, chief executive of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association Brendan Byrne said they had reached “an accommodation where there is a pathway for coexistence” during the planned military drills.

Mr Byrne said the “operational detail” of the buffer zone would have “to go back to Moscow.”

The ambassador also gave details of the scale of the military drills to the fishing representatives, Mr Byrne said, but the groups gave an undertaking that this information would not be disclosed.

Mr Byrne described the 50-minute meeting with Mr Filatov as “extremely beneficial”. He said the ambassador acknowledged that the location of the planned naval exercises were “valuable fishing grounds” open to Irish vessels.

Chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, Patrick Murphy, said that the decision to fish in the area will be down to the individual fishing trawlers.

He told reporters outside the embassy that the ambassador told that there was “no intention to endanger or harm” fishermen who are “out there trying to make their living outside there.”

“We take great comfort in that and we too will be talking to our members to explain to them about the practicalities about what we have discussed inside there today,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the fishermen criticised a warning from the Department of Transport over the danger posed by the Russian navy exercises, indicating they would disregard the caution and “be there first next week.”

In a marine notice to shipowners and all seafarers, the Department cautioned of “serious safety risks” posed by the exercises involving the launching of rockets set to take place off the southwest Irish coast in February.