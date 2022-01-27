Seanad bye-election to fill seat vacated by Ivana Bacik

A bye-election will be held to fill the vacancy in the Seanad caused by former senator Ivana Bacik being elected to the Dáil, Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien has confirmed.

Labour TD Ms Bacik was elected to the Dáil on the ninth count of the Dublin Bay South bye-election in July 2021, on more than 30 per cent of the vote.

She was previously elected to the Seanad from the Dublin University constituency at the Seanad general election in March 2020.

The last day for receiving nominations for the new the bye-election will be February 11th, 2022. Ballot papers will be issued on February 25th and the poll will close at 11am on March 30th.

The electorate for the bye-election will be all those on the register of electors for the Dublin University constituency.