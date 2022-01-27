Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 11:48

Protests over mask wearing take place at two Mayo schools

It is believed that a peaceful protest took place outside two primary schools in Westport, Co Mayo this morning over the wearing of face masks.

Placard-holding peaceful demonstrators questioned why children in primary schools must continue to wear masks as Covid-19 restrictions generally have been eased around the country, the Western People reports.

School management said both protests came as a surprise to them, and were not organised in association with either school.

Meanwhile, Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath has made a plea to the Taoiseach to remove the mask wearing requirement for children in schools.

He said masks are "unnecessary" and "uncomfortable" for many children.

The measure is expected to remain in place until at least the end of February. Micheál Martin said the advice will be kept under review.

“The advice was to maintain the existing protocols around safety in our schools and in so doing to protect children whilst the opportunity for children to get vaccinated continues.

“We will keep that matter under review.”

