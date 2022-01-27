Man charged after pensioner’s body propped up in Carlow post office

A man is due in court this morning charged in connection with an incident at a Carlow post office that saw the body of deceased pensioner Peader Doyle (66) propped up by two men.

The man, aged in his 30s, is scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court this morning.

He was arrested by gardaí on Wednesday, along with another man aged in his 30s. The second man has been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, a Garda statement said.

The two men were arrested in Carlow town on Wednesday morning and detained at the local Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, allowing them to be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate “all the circumstances” of the discovery of the body of Mr Doyle at the post office on the morning of Friday, January 21st at about 11am.

“The focus of Garda enquiries is now on the ancillary events that took place at the business premises connected to the recent death of the male,” a statement said.

Pension

It comes after Mr Doyle’s body was presented in the post office by two men seeking payment of his weekly pension.

Paramedics and gardaí were called when it became clear Mr Doyle was dead, though his fully clothed remains were being propped up by the two men.

The men departed the scene, leaving the remains of Mr Doyle behind, and were not paid his pension.

Gardaí investigating the incident believe Mr Doyle was already dead when he was taken into the post office.

A postmortem has determined there was no foul play but was only able to estimate the time of death as some time on Friday morning.