Man (40s) dies in Co Meath single-vehicle collision

A man aged in his 40s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Meath on Wednesday.

The road traffic collision occurred shortly before 8.30pm at Cruicerath, Donore.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene where the driver received treatment from paramedics but was later pronounced dead.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place.

There were no other people in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

The road where the collision occurred remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.