Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 08:14

Man (40s) dies in Co Meath single-vehicle collision

The driver received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead
Man (40s) dies in Co Meath single-vehicle collision

A man aged in his 40s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Meath on Wednesday.

The road traffic collision occurred shortly before 8.30pm at Cruicerath, Donore.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene where the driver received treatment from paramedics but was later pronounced dead.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place.

There were no other people in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

The road where the collision occurred remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Two arrested after pensioner's body brought to Carlow post office Two arrested after pensioner's body brought to Carlow post office
Further 10,414 cases of Covid with 49 deaths this past week Further 10,414 cases of Covid with 49 deaths this past week
Law student hit on pavement by banned driver receives €8m settlement

Law student hit on pavement by banned driver receives €8m settlement

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more