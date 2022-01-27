Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 07:58

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Front pages focus on the fallout of a review revealing that hundreds of children attending mental health services in Kerry received 'risky' treatment
Front pages on Thursday focus on the fallout of a review revealing that hundreds of children attending mental health services in Kerry received “risky” treatment.

The Irish Examiner reports that the State is facing a slew of lawsuits following the revelations of significant harm done to patients in the care of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) in Kerry.

 

 

The Irish Daily Mail also reports dozens of families are set to sue over the "risky" treatment of their children.

The Echo reports that a number of older people with serious health conditions have turned to local drug dealers as a last resort to alleviate excruciating pain, according to a Cork GP.

The Irish Sun meanwhile leads with a story on the jailing of two men for the sale or supply of drugs.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports on rural bus routes at risk as a Translink chief warns of a "managed decline" of public transport.

In Britain, the fallout of alleged partying at Downing Street, Prince Andrew’s demand for a jury trial and Ukraine tensions are splashed across the front pages.

The i’s headline states “Published and be damned: PM waiting on his fate” in reference to Sue Gray’s expected report, while the Daily Star mocks up a gravestone with the words “here lies the Prime Minister’s credibility”.

The Guardian and The Independent report Boris Johnson has been accused of lying over his role in the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan.

Tory MPs have urged Mr Johnson to rethink the national insurance hike if he wants their backing over partygate, according to the Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Express, Metro and Daily Mirror cover Prince Andrew’s demand for a trial by jury in the civil sexual assault case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, with The Sun saying the move will be “no sweat”.

And the Financial Times says the European Central Bank has warned lenders with “significant Russian exposure” to prepare for international sanctions to be imposed against Moscow if it invades Ukraine.

