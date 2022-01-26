Pensioner told gardaí he stabbed neighbour after he harassed his partner for years

Declan Brennan

A pensioner told gardaí that he stabbed his neighbour because the man had been harassing his elderly partner for years.

Trevor Green (72) said that he “lost the head” before stabbing Stephen Corr near his home at Thomand Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin on August 16th, 2020. The victim was treated in hospital for a shallow puncture wound to his lower back and discharged himself that day.

He said that Mr Corr, who is in his 40s, would harass his partner whenever Mr Green left their home and that there were numerous complaints to gardaí about Mr Core allegedly screaming at the woman.

He said his partner of 24 years is vulnerable and that he had previously challenged Mr Core about his behaviour.

Mr Green's elderly partner took the stand to tell Judge Elma Sheahan that Mr Corr would “get up in your face and shout at you” and that she found him “very intimidating”.

“I am really afraid of him. He is quite scary,” she said. She said that Mr Corr began harassing her in 2007.

Detective Garda Michael McNulty told Judge Sheahan that the stabbing victim was “a general nuisance” to residents of the cul-de-sac he lived in. He said Mr Corr wasn't particularly targeting any single person and that “he wouldn't be liked” by some of the neighbours.

Mr Green was charged with assault causing harm and pleaded guilty last October at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court and was remanded on bail.

Sentencing him on Wednesday, Judge Sheahan said it was accepted that the victim had been shouting and intimidating the defendant's partner for many years and that the defendant “had come to the end of his tether”.

She said it was a serious offence, but it was out of character for the defendant. She noted his previous good character and lack of any other offending, his remorse, and his co-operation with investigating gardaí.

She suspended a prison sentence of 16 months on condition that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour for that period.