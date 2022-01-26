Rapper 50 cent announces Dublin gig

James Cox

Rapper 50 Cent has announced an Irish gig for this summer.

The American Hip Hop star, real name Curtis James Jackson III, will play Dublin's 3 Arena on Sunday, June 12th.

Tickets will be priced from €59.50 and will go on sale on Friday, January 28th at 9am.

The Grammy Award winner has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

He has also found success in the acting world and has co-starred and produced in the hit show Power, which is the most popular programme on streaming service Starz.