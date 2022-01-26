New coalition launched to ensure Government fulfils commitment to end direct provision

A new coalition has been established to ensure the end of direct provision in Ireland.

The coalition, which is called Standing Against Direct Provision (STAD) was created by a number of not-for-profit groups to ensure the Government follows through on its commitment to end direct provision by 2024.

According to STAD, the organisation has four main goals. The group is aiming to ensure the Government replaces direct provision with alternative systems of accommodation and reduces processing times for international protection applications and appeals.

Another goal the group has set out is that the urgent measures identified in the Catherine Day Report are immediately implemented. These include measures such as an increase in the Daily Expenses Allowance, a comprehensive vulnerability assessment available to everyone, and making the right to work available after three months.

The coalition also wants to ensure the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) is given a mandate for independent inspections of direct provision centres.

The eight founding members of the coalition are:

Nasc

Amnesty International Ireland

Crosscare Refugee Project

Cultúr

Doras

Immigrant Council of Ireland

Irish Refugee Council

Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI)

Commenting on the launch of the STAD coalition, Fiona Finn, CEO of Nasc said: “It has been almost a year since the Government released its white paper on direct provision, and to date there has been minimal progress in putting an end to direct provision centres, and worse – no timeline has been published.

“We have come together and identified what needs to happen for this to be achieved, and we will now focus on putting this into action.

“Through the Coalition, we will be keeping pressure on politicians and relevant public officials to ensure they are taking the necessary steps to fulfil their commitment.

“We will also be enlisting the support of the wider public with our campaign and highlighting the stories of individuals who have lived experience of direct provision.

“We hope that together we will finally be able to put an end to this degrading and inhumane system in Ireland.”