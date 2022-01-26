Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 09:43

Gardaí launch investigation after teenager sustains multiple stab wounds in Cork

The victim, aged in his late teens, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.
Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí in Cork are investigating an incident in which a teenager was found with multiple stab wounds.

The incident took place in the Shandon area of the city on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to a house on John Redmond Street at approximately 9pm where they discovered the victim, aged in his late teens.

He was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Mayfield Garda station on 021-455 8510.

