Man (20s) killed in Slane road collision

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Co Meath where a young man was killed.

The single-vehicle collision took place on the L5068 at Knockcommon, Slane shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The man, aged in his 20s, was treated by paramedics, however he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Navan Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí confirmed there were no other passengers in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

The road, just off the N2, remains closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in operation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information regarding the collision, to contact Navan Garda station on 046-9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.