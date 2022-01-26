Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 08:20

Man (20s) killed in Slane road collision

The collision occurred on the L5068 at Knockcommon.
Man (20s) killed in Slane road collision

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Co Meath where a young man was killed.

The single-vehicle collision took place on the L5068 at Knockcommon, Slane shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The man, aged in his 20s, was treated by paramedics, however he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Navan Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí confirmed there were no other passengers in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

The road, just off the N2, remains closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in operation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information regarding the collision, to contact Navan Garda station on 046-9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Poots seeks Stormont approval for continuing Protocol checks Poots seeks Stormont approval for continuing Protocol checks
Employers will have 13 grounds to refuse remote working requests Employers will have 13 grounds to refuse remote working requests
Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle in Cork Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle in Cork
Twelve-year sentence for man who raped schoolgirl twice ‘very severe’, appeal claims

Twelve-year sentence for man who raped schoolgirl twice ‘very severe’, appeal claims

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more