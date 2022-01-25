Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 21:43

Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle in Cork


A toddler has died after being hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a house in West Cork.

The tragedy happened at around 5pm just outside Skibbereen at a house near Tralispeen, the Irish Examiner reports.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which has been described locally as a "very unfortunate tragedy".

The baby boy was rushed to Cork University Hospital after he suffered severe injuries in the incident.

Gardaí who had been called to the house escorted the ambulance carrying the toddler to ensure traffic was cleared for paramedics.

 

 

