Covid: 9,218 cases logged, 824 coronavirus patients in hospital

James Cox

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,006 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State.

In addition, 5,212 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal today.

As of 8am today, 824 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 79 are in intensive care units.

The number of Covid patients in hospital has fallen from 885 on Monday, while the number in ICU has risen by three.

Hospital overcrowding

Meanwhile, a number of Irish hospitals are dealing with large levels of overcrowding, with emergency departments reported to be "exceptionally busy".

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has once again called for an investigation into overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) as the hospital recorded 97 patients without a bed on Tuesday.

According to the INMO, it is the highest number recorded in any Irish hospital since the union began compiling trolley figures.

The union has called for the Health Information and Quality Authority to launch an investigation into the continuous overcrowding issues at the hospital.

In a statement, Cork University Hospital (CUH) said: "The Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) is exceptionally busy today and over the last number of days. Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

"The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission. Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.

"Hospital management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent."