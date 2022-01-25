Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 13:53

Petrol and diesel prices rose by a third in the last year

Irish fuel prices have risen by a third in the last year, close to the highest ever recorded.
Petrol and diesel prices rose by a third in the last year

Irish fuel prices have risen by a third in the last year, close to the highest ever recorded.

With the average national price of petrol at 170.2 cent per litre and diesel at 160.5 cent, it makes Ireland the 17th most expensive country in the world for fuel and 12th most expensive in Europe, according to AA Ireland.

The most expensive countries include Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Israel, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the UK, Greece, Iceland and Sweden.

While prices in January fell 1 per cent on last month and are down 1.5 per cent on November, Anna Cullen of AA Ireland said: “Looking at the figures for January 2021, the average price of fuel stood at 120.8 cents for diesel and 129.9 cents for petrol. This means the price of petrol has increased by 31% in the past year, and there has been a 33% increase in the price of diesel.”

The AA says 60 per cent of the price paid at the pumps is tax, including VAT and carbon tax.

It also points to the changing costs of production. Opec Plus members cutting daily output in 2020, but the AA says demand for oil has risen significantly and will continue to rise this year.

“The difficulty is that oil producers aren’t keeping up with this demand, causing prices to stay high,” according to the AA statement.

More in this section

Nitelink bus services to resume from Friday Nitelink bus services to resume from Friday
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Former directors of Donegal restaurant company receive director restrictions Former directors of Donegal restaurant company receive director restrictions
'Bank of Mum and Dad' supported as young people struggle to get on the property ladder

'Bank of Mum and Dad' supported as young people struggle to get on the property ladder

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more