Irish fishermen planning disruption to Russian military exercises

Vivienne Clarke

Irish fishermen are planning to peacefully disrupt plans by the Russian Navy to conduct military exercises off the coast of Cork next month.

Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland the area was very important for fishermen and that they wanted to protect biodiversity and marine life.

There are currently half a billion tonnes of blue whiting in the area which move up along the coastline, he said.

Mr Murphy added his members felt this is a very serious issue and referred to Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, who had been on the radio programme earlier talking about the importance of fuel.

“This is the same for us. This isn't about €100 per person, this is the livelihoods of fishermen and fishing families all around the coastline here.

"We've already seen 25 per cent of what we were allowed to catch taken from us in the Brexit negotiations, and the cure to that is to wipe out one third of the fleet again? Another 60 boats are looking to be decommissioned by this Government.

This is our ground, this is our farm, this is where we earn our living

“We’re entitled to go fishing here - It’s our waters. Can you imagine if the Russians were applying to go onto the mainland of Ireland to go launching rockets, how far would they get with that? It's no different to fishermen - This is our ground, this is our farm, this is where we earn our living.

“Why should somebody be able to come in and do that in our waters? This is going to affect our livelihoods and the marine life. There's seismic activity out there for years and it actually changed the migratory pattern of tuna at one stage.

“This is a very important ground where fish come to spawn and we don't know what's going on out here.

“We should be entitled to go fishing there, and if we're fishing there then these boats, these warships, shouldn't be having war games”.

Mr Murphy pointed out the ships would likely be followed by submarines and asked what would happen if the fishing gear and nets got tangled with a submarine. This was a real concern as fishing boats had been sunk by submarines in the past.

“We in our industry feel nothing's being done here, like everything else, and we want to act. We're not going to face down boats, we're not going to take them on that way, but we are definitely making a point here and we want our Government to do something for us.

“Getting rid of us is not the cure, trust me.”