Jeff Hendrick receives heartfelt thanks for helping homeless in Dublin

Sarah Slater

Republic of Ireland player Jeff Hendrick has once again overwhelmed a homeless charity by making a generous donation.

The Dublin native recently donated clothing and sleeping bags to rough sleepers through homelessness charity, A Lending Hand.

Last year, Hendrick and teammate Robbie Brady also donated a storage shed and other items to the charity.

A Lending Hand operates homeless supports outside the GPO and Bank of Ireland on College Green in Dublin city centre, with Hendrick's agent contacting charity organiser Keira Gill to offer some assistance.

Ms Gill said the Newcastle United midfielder is an “Irish legend who never forgets where he came from”.

She added: “(The donation) was delivered to the door by the amazing Jeff. This is the second year he has so kindly donated brand-new tracksuit tops, waterproof jackets, socks, underwear, fleece tops and sleeping bags for our homeless people.

“Jeff is originally from Coolock and gives back to his community like a true Irish gentleman. Even with his busy schedule and hectic lifestyle, he still remembers our homeless people and the value in giving back.

“We would be lost without this kind of support. It means we can keep people safe and alive for one more night."

Ms Gill thanked Hendrick, praising him for his kindness and compassion.

The Republic of Ireland player, who turns 30 at the end of the month, has made more than 60 appearances for the national team since his senior debut in 2013.