Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 09:10

Cabinet to discuss plan to give households €100 off electricity bills by end of March

Under the plans, the €100 credit is to be applied excluding VAT, so the total benefit to the electricity account holder will be €113.50.
Cabinet to discuss plan to give households €100 off electricity bills by end of March

Cabinet are set to discuss plans to give households €100 off their electricity bills by the end of March.

As reported in The Irish Times, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan is to bring a memo to Cabinet on the Electricity Cost (Domestic Electricity Accounts) Emergency Measure Bill.

The Government's plan to give households €100 credit for electricity is an effort to respond to spiralling energy costs, with multiple energy suppliers having announced price hikes last year.

Under the plans, the €100 credit is to be applied excluding VAT, so the total benefit to the electricity account holder will be €113.50.

However, where a tenant’s landlord pays utility bills, the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) will handle disputes from renters who do not see the saving passed on to them.

It is understood that the Government hope the Bill being brought to Cabinet on Tuesday will be brought into the Dáil in February with the goal of having it passed by the Oireachtas by the end of that month.

More in this section

Man jailed for harassment of family over son's debt has time reduced on appeal Man jailed for harassment of family over son's debt has time reduced on appeal
Dublin festival celebrating women to take place on St Brigid’s Day Dublin festival celebrating women to take place on St Brigid’s Day
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Nitelink bus services to resume from Friday

Nitelink bus services to resume from Friday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more