Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 07:13

Government rejects opposition calls for the introduction of a right to work from home

Opposition politicians have called for a right to work remotely.
Government rejects opposition calls for the introduction of a right to work from home

The Government will not legislate to give people the right to work from home but will instead introduce a right for employees to request home-working.

As reported in The Irish Times, opposition politicians have called for a right to work remotely.

According to Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar, under proposed legislation, employers will have to consider requests to work remotely, however, they would still be able to reject them.

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on enterprise Louise O’Reilly said the planned legislation should be “more robust” and that no reasonable request from an employee should be refused.

“The emphasis should be on the right to have it rather than the right to ask for it,” Ms O'Reilly said, recognising that not all requests can be granted due to the nature of some work.

'At the whim of employers'

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said the Government must give workers a legal right to work remotely, “not merely the right to request flexible working arrangements”.

Ms Murphy said the proposed legislation “does not go far enough” and “The default position should be that flexible working is permissible. It should not be at the whim of employers to accept it or reject it.”

However, Mr Varadkar argued that employers are more likely to grant requests to work from home for fear of being brought to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). Under the proposed plans, the WRC will be the appeals mechanism.

“Government can only interfere in contracts that employers and employees have signed to a certain extent,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Tánaiste pointed out that remote working isn’t always going to be possible, giving examples of healthcare and hospitality.

“What we want to do is get to a position whereby remote working/home working becomes a choice and that employers facilitate that provided the business gets done and provided public services don’t suffer,” Mr Vardkar said.

“We want to see more remote working, more home working, more hybrid working”.

The Tánaiste added that he believes the legislation can “change the culture” and that employers will embrace it.

More in this section

Nitelink bus services to resume from Friday Nitelink bus services to resume from Friday
Dublin festival celebrating women to take place on St Brigid’s Day Dublin festival celebrating women to take place on St Brigid’s Day
Major surge in taxi trips following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend Major surge in taxi trips following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend
Man jailed for harassment of family over son's debt has time reduced on appeal

Man jailed for harassment of family over son's debt has time reduced on appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more