Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 17:12

Nitelink bus services to resume from Friday

The service had been temporarily suspended due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Nitelink bus services to resume from Friday

Muireann Duffy

Dublin Bus has confirmed Nitelink services will resume from Friday, January 28th.

The service, which provides 13 late night/early morning routes across the Greater Dublin Area, had previously been halted due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Fianna Fáil's Dublin spokesperson Cormac Devlin told Newstalk the announcement will be welcome news for workers and businesses in the area.

"It's important to have these Nitelink services to try and cater for the nighttime economy and support those jobs in that sector, and indeed the businesses in that sector that have been really badly hit by the pandemic over the past two years.

"Giving people [back] this Nitelink service is very, very welcome for Dublin," Mr Devlin added.

More in this section

Dublin festival celebrating women to take place on St Brigid’s Day Dublin festival celebrating women to take place on St Brigid’s Day
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after string of Mullingar robberies involving purple car Gardaí appeal for witnesses after string of Mullingar robberies involving purple car
Mortgage-to-Rent relaxation will see more people in arrears stay in their homes Mortgage-to-Rent relaxation will see more people in arrears stay in their homes
Man jailed for harassment of family over son's debt has time reduced on appeal

Man jailed for harassment of family over son's debt has time reduced on appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more