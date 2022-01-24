Nitelink bus services to resume from Friday

Muireann Duffy

Dublin Bus has confirmed Nitelink services will resume from Friday, January 28th.

The service, which provides 13 late night/early morning routes across the Greater Dublin Area, had previously been halted due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Fianna Fáil's Dublin spokesperson Cormac Devlin told Newstalk the announcement will be welcome news for workers and businesses in the area.

"It's important to have these Nitelink services to try and cater for the nighttime economy and support those jobs in that sector, and indeed the businesses in that sector that have been really badly hit by the pandemic over the past two years.

"Giving people [back] this Nitelink service is very, very welcome for Dublin," Mr Devlin added.