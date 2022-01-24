Gardaí appeal for witnesses after string of Mullingar robberies involving purple car

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information after a number of robberies took place in the Mullingar area of Co Westmeath on Saturday.

A light-purple coloured car, a Toyota Vitz with a 10 D registration, was first taken from a housing estate in the town centre at around 2.45am on Saturday.

Gardaí believe this vehicle was subsequently connected with a number of robberies in the area.

The next incident saw three males enter a filling station in Irishtown, Mullingar and threaten staff with weapons, including an apparent baseball bat, at around 7.40pm.

At approximately 7.55pm, three males entered a shop in the Ballinea area of Mullingar and threatened staff.

The males fled the scene in a vehicle with a quantity of cash and cigarettes in both incidents. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 8.45pm, gardaí then received reports of a car on fire in Barley Hill, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath. The fire was extinguished by local fire services and the car was confirmed as the light-purple coloured Toyota Vitz.

Information appeal

Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling in the Abbeylands area of Mullingar in the early hours of Saturday, or in the Irishtown and Ballinea areas of Mullingar between 7pm and 8.30pm, to make this footage available to them.

Gardaí are also asking any road users who may have camera footage and were in the Barley Hill area of Kilbeggan between 8pm and 8.45pm on January 22nd to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a number of males in the Barley Hill area, walking, loitering at any location or involved in any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044 938 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.