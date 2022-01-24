Tesco to invest €5m in new Dublin store, create 60 new jobs

James Cox

Tesco Ireland will invest €5 million and create 60 new jobs with the opening of its new store at White Pines, Rathfarnham, Dublin next month.

The new roles will be recruited locally and will bring Tesco employment in Dublin to almost 4,000, with over 13,000 employed nationally. Recruitment remains open for White Pines and other roles and those interested in applying can find out more at Tesco.ie/careers.

White Pines, which will open on Monday, February 14th, will bring the number of Tesco stores in the country to 152. The neighbourhood supermarket is located at the new White Pines residential development, is fully powered and heated by renewable electricity, features 11,000 square feet of shopping space, 60 free car parking spaces for customers, two electric vehicle charging stations which can accommodate up to four cars, as well as bicycle parking.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, welcomed the new jobs and said: “This further job creation and investment by Tesco is welcome news, building on its significant employment growth in 2021 and delivering new opportunities for career-development within the retail sector. I wish the team all the very best with the new store opening, which will deliver significant benefits to the local economy, and wider community.”

Tesco Ireland CEO, Kari Daniels, said: “I am delighted to announce the opening of our brand-new White Pines superstore in Rathfarnham, Co. Dublin, which will create 60 jobs.

Powered and heated by renewable energy, White Pines will be our 152nd store in Ireland and will offer a broad range of great quality and value products for our customers.

We’re looking forward to serving the Rathfarnham community for many years to come.”