Two arrested after car found on fire outside Carlow home

The men were arrested in connection with the suspected 'criminal damage by fire' incident
Gardaí have arrested two men after a car was found on fire outside a home in Co Carlow on Sunday evening.

The men were arrested in connection with the suspected “criminal damage by fire” incident.

At approximately 8.50pm, gardaí received reports of the car on fire outside a residence in the Ballinabrannagh area of Carlow.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services and no injuries were reported.

Early investigations identified an “offending vehicle” and at approximately 9.35pm, gardaí observed this vehicle on the Naas Road (N7) travelling towards Dublin. The car was stopped by gardaí without incident.

Two men in their 20s were arrested and they are currently being detained at Carlow Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The offending vehicle, which was reported stolen in the Castleknock area in December 2021, was seized for technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.

