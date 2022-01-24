Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 11:27

Gardaí investigate alleged sex attacks on teenage girls

Gardaí said that the alleged assaults happened near Sligo on Saturday evening
Gardaí investigate alleged sex attacks on teenage girls

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardaí are investigating a number of alleged sex attacks on teenage girls near Sligo town.

A number of scenes have been sealed off while the investigation gets under way.

Gardaí said that the alleged assaults happened near Sligo on Saturday evening.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the Ballydoogan, Oakfield and Maugheraboy areas of Sligo between 8pm and 10pm and who noticed any activity which caught their attention.

Garda
Gardaí have appealed to taxi drivers to contact them (Niall Carson/PA)

They have also appealed to any road users who may have been travelling through these areas and who may have dash-cam footage to make it available to gardaí.

Taxi drivers who were working at the time and who may have taken a fare from Sligo to Manorhamilton have also been asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident has been urged to contact Sligo garda station on 071 915700.

More in this section

Tánaiste calls on FG to 'muzzle' the opposition in the Dáil Tánaiste calls on FG to 'muzzle' the opposition in the Dáil
What the papers say: Monday's front pages What the papers say: Monday's front pages
Munster Rugby fans revel in Limerick as relaxations see capacity increased Munster Rugby fans revel in Limerick as relaxations see capacity increased
Impact of Omicron on hospital waiting lists may take years to address

Impact of Omicron on hospital waiting lists may take years to address

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more