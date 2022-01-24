Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 11:02

Young doctors will leave Ireland post-pandemic, warns consultant

Dr Fergal Hickey said people would vote with their feet
Young doctors will leave Ireland post-pandemic, warns consultant

Vivienne Clarke

Young doctors will leave the country post-pandemic because structural and capacity issues in the Irish health service continue to go unaddressed, a consultant has warned.

Dr Fergal Hickey of the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that people would vote with their feet.

They would go abroad to Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East, where conditions and resources were better, he said.

Many who had answered the call “to assist the mother country” at the start of the pandemic were disappointed that nothing had changed.

There is much frustration among frontline health staff that the system did not make any progress, despite changes made as a result of Covid-19.

Dr Hickey said much of the physical infrastructure of the health service in Ireland “is ancient” and was “genuinely poor”.

“They are tired and frustrated that structural issues have not been addressed and are not likely to be addressed,” he said.

Others were retiring early, he added.

Emergency departments

Dr Hickey said that while he welcomed the lifting of Covid restrictions, he was surprised that they had been lifted “in one fell swoop” and had not been more graduated.

Emergency departments were still going to see cases of Covid, he said. Even though a small percentage would become seriously ill and require hospitalisation, a small percentage of a large volume was still a significant number, especially with a “frail” health service which continued to have capacity issues.

While attendance at emergency departments had dropped during the first lockdown, in late 2021 it had in some cases broken records and had been higher than 2019.

Critical care in Ireland continued to be half the OECD average, he said.

More in this section

Impact of Omicron on hospital waiting lists may take years to address Impact of Omicron on hospital waiting lists may take years to address
What the papers say: Monday's front pages What the papers say: Monday's front pages
Tánaiste calls on FG to 'muzzle' the opposition in the Dáil Tánaiste calls on FG to 'muzzle' the opposition in the Dáil
Gardaí believe man was already dead when taken to Carlow post office

Gardaí believe man was already dead when taken to Carlow post office

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more