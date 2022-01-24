Workplace return begins amid calls for remote working options to continue

James Cox

A phased return to the workplace is now underway.

Covid restrictions on workers have been lifted and staff can return to the office on a phased basis from today.

But trade unions and opposition parties are calling for staff to be given the option to work remotely into the future.

Bernard Harbor from the Fórsa trade union said remote working has benefits for individuals, employers and society.

Mr Harbor told Newstalk: "It's popular, it's productive, and we're saying that it needs to be part of post-Covid working life. Whether or not we have a pandemic, we think this is a good model where it's possible to have the option of either a blend between remote or office based work, or where feasible remote work if people want it."

Dialogue

He added: "We want a dialogue with Government and with employers about how we can make that work."

Employers are being advised to consult with staff before planning a return to the workplace.

Mary Connaughton, Director of CIPD, the professional body for HR and development, is encouraging businesses to engage with their staff.

"This is a real opportunity for companies to start to establish their future ways of working, and the level of remote and hybrid working. That needs to happen through a consultation process whereby employees and teams get together and work out what's the best way for them to work together, combining remote working and face-to-face working, so they can deliver on the business."