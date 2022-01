Digital Desk Staff

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in south Dublin.

A car and a bike collided on the Stillorgan Road in Donnybrook at around 11:30am this morning.

The cyclist, a man in his 70s, was brought to St Vincent's Hospital and has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

He is being treated for serious injuries - no-one else was hurt.

The road has since re-opened and gardai are appealing for witnesses on the N11 to come forward.