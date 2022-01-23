Customs dog uncovers cocaine worth €1.4m concealed inside fridge unit

A customs dog named Laddie has uncovered cocaine worth an estimated €1.4 million concealed inside a refrigerated unit in a vehicle in Dublin Port.

The vehicle was stopped on Saturday as part of a joint intelligence-led operation involving the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, and Garda divisions from Wicklow and Wexford.

The operation came as part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected of involvement in transnational organised crime.

In a search of the refrigerated unit after the vehicle was stopped, Laddie the customs dog located 20 kilograms of cocaine and the drugs were subsequently seized.

One man, aged 22 years old, was arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences.

He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown Garda station.

The investigation is ongoing, a Garda statement said.