Two pedestrians in hospital following separate collisions overnight in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incidents, which took place on the Drimnagh and Blessington roads
Two pedestrians are in hospital in Dublin this morning following two separate road traffic collisions overnight in the capital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incidents, which took place on the Drimnagh Road in Dublin 12 and on the Blessington Road in Tallaght.

A male pedestrian aged in his 40s is in serious condition in hospital following the collision during the early hours of this morning on the Drimnagh Road.

Shortly before 1.30am, gardaí and units from Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of the collision involving a car and the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene for serious injuries and is currently in Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious. The driver and only person in the car was not injured.

The road at the crash site is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local traffic diversions are in place.

Second collision

In Tallaght, a 31-year-old man is in hospital after being seriously injured when he was struck by a car on the Blessington Road shortly after 11pm on Saturday night.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended at the scene, and the injured pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening. The motorist was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to both incidents to come forward, and are also asking any road users with video footage from the locations at the time of the collisions to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information regarding the collision on Drimnagh Road is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Anyone with any information regarding the collision in Tallaght is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

