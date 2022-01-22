Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 11:26

Cork author and journalist Colm Keane dies at age 70

Mr Keane wrote extensively and was married to RTÉ newscaster Una O'Hagan
Cork author and journalist Colm Keane dies at age 70

Author and journalist Colm Keane who worked with RTÉ for more than two decades has died at the age of 70.

He had previously been diagnosed with cancer, according to the Irish Examiner.

Mr Keane, who was born in Cork’s Youghal, worked with RTÉ for 26 years, presenting and producing documentaries on music, sport, politics, crime and history.

He wrote extensively, with 29 books published – averaging a book a year for the past three decades.

His latest book, The Book of St Brigid, was released last September and was the fourth co-written with his wife, RTÉ newscaster Una O'Hagan.

The couple were married for almost 30 years and had settled in Bray before moving to Waterford in recent years.

Former colleague John Creedon paid tribute to Mr Keane this morning and extended his condolences to his loved ones.

"I'll always fondly remember his enthusiasm and our early-morning chats about Bray Wanderers, music, Youghal, the Irish Saints and any subject you care to mention," Mr Creedon wrote on Twitter.

Mr Keane is predeceased by his son Sean who died of cancer on Christmas day in 2007 at the age of 20.

More in this section

St Patrick’s Day parade gets green light as Covid restrictions are eased St Patrick’s Day parade gets green light as Covid restrictions are eased
Body of man taken to post office in apparent attempt to claim pension Body of man taken to post office in apparent attempt to claim pension
'It is time to be ourselves again,' says the Taoiseach as almost all restrictions are lifted 'It is time to be ourselves again,' says the Taoiseach as almost all restrictions are lifted
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Co Offaly

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Co Offaly

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more