Body of man taken to post office in apparent attempt to claim pension

Gardaí are investigating the death of an older man in Carlow town, whose body was brought into a post office in what appeared to be an attempt to claim his pension.

The incident allegedly saw two men, accompanied by a third man in his 60s, enter the post office premises of Hosey’s shop and post office on Staplestown Road on Friday, according to The Irish Times.

These two men appear to have sought pension payment for the third man, who appeared to be propped up.

A woman who was suspicious of the men’s movements alerted a post office staff member, and no cash was handed over.

The body of the deceased was then left at the scene when the two men fled after suspicions were raised.

Gardaí and emergency services were notified and the man was declared dead some time later. An ambulance crew and several gardaí attended at the scene.

'Whole town in shock'

Carlow mayor Ken Murnane said the local community is absolutely shocked by the reports.

“The whole town is in shock that anyone could actually think of doing something like that, it’s unbelievable,” he said.

“It’s just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that, it beggars belief. It’s like a Hitchcock movie.”

A Garda spokesperson said gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of an older male in the Carlow area on Friday morning.

“The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested,” they said.

“A post-mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“No further information is available at this time.”