Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 22:15

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Co Offaly

The collision, which involved a car and a van, happened on the N52 at Arden near Tullamore shortly after 1.30pm.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Offaly on Friday.

The collision, which involved a car and a van, happened on the N52 at Arden near Tullamore shortly after 1.30pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 80s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver and sole occupant of the van, a man in his late 30s, was treated at the scene.

According to Gardaí, the scene of the collision is currently closed off with diversions in place.

Gardaí have asked for any witnesses to come forward, including road users with video footage from the location.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

