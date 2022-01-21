Haul of weapons found in east Belfast

Rebecca Black, PA

A haul of weapons has been found at a popular beauty spot in east Belfast.

Police recovered seven suspected handguns as well as other unspecified items, which have been taken away for examination.

It is believed the weapons, found during a search of grounds within Cregagh Glen, had been there for some time.

Weapons found following search operation in east Belfast pic.twitter.com/Z5Q0tEVGMi — Police East Belfast (@PSNIBelfastE) January 21, 2022

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson, from the Terrorist Investigation Unit, said the search was sparked by a call from the member of the public on Wednesday, raising concern about a suspicious object.

He said: “We have carried out a comprehensive search of the area together with ammunition technical officers and I can now confirm that we have recovered seven suspected handguns and other items which have been taken away for forensic examination.

“I suspect that all of the items have been in place for a significant period of time.

“An investigation has begun, and I appeal to anyone who may have any information that could help us, to come forward and call police on 101 quoting reference 1073 of 19/01/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”