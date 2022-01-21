Explained: What Covid restrictions are going and what will remain?

Muireann Duffy

Following recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), the majority of Covid-19 restrictions look set to be eased.

Officials have indicated the Government will ease the measures on a phased basis, however, some changes are likely in the coming days.

Here's everything we know so far about the latest easing of restrictions...

Hospitality

The 8pm curfew is set to be removed, allowing bars, pubs and restaurants to stay open late once again.

The requirement for patrons to show a Covid certificate in order to eat or drink inside will also be scrapped.

As Nphet is understood to have recommended an end to social distancing measures, it is also likely that rules on maximum table numbers, mingling between groups and minimum table distances will also come to an end.

Representatives from the hospitality sector have also called for a return of bar service, allowing people to drink and order at the bar, however, no indication on the matter has yet been given.

Groups including the Restaurants Association and Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) have called for these changes to take effect immediately, with many hoping the Taoiseach will allow for businesses to remain open past 8pm from this weekend.

Nightclubs will also be given the green light to reopen, however, this is not expected to happen immediately.

Visiting

The current advice that no more than four households should meet in private homes will change, ending the limit on household gatherings.

Elsewhere, the Irish Prison Service (IPS) has also confirmed prison visits will be permitted to resume as normal from Monday, but some restrictions will remain in facilities where there has been a Covid outbreak. The IPS said there are currently outbreaks in Mountjoy, Midlands, Cork, Limerick and Cloverhill prisons, however, not all areas of the prisons are impacted.

Work from home

Employers will be allowed to implement a phased return to offices, instead of previous guidelines instructing employees to "work from home unless it is necessary to attend the workplace in person".

Events

All capacity limits are likely to end, ending the 50 per cent capacity limit brought in before Christmas. As with the hospitality sector, there will no longer be an 8pm curfew.

The 100 guest limit for weddings will also be eased and the midnight curfew will no longer apply to receptions.

International travel

While Covid certs will no longer be required for indoor dining, and possibly for gyms, leisure centres, cinemas and theatres, the pass will remain for international travel.

However, for people who are unvaccinated or have not recently recovered from the virus, the option to provide proof of a negative/not detected PCR test taken less than 72 hours prior to arrival in Ireland will remain.

Isolating, close contacts & face masks

Among the only measures to stay in place will be the guidance on isolating if you test positive for Covid, if you show symptoms of the virus, or if you are deemed a close contact.

Information on the updated rules for people in each of these three categories can be found on the HSE website.

It is also understood that Nphet has recommended that face masks should continue to be worn on public transport and in shops.

Earlier this week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said specific guidance for schools and workplaces will be issued following the announcement of the updated measures.