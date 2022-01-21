Leading Mayo pyrite campaigner, Michael Healy, dies

Muireann Duffy

A community in Co Mayo is in mourning follow the death of a leading pyrite campaigner, Michael Healy.

Mr Healy, of Corclough West, Belmullet was among the first to highlight the issue of defective blocks causing damage to houses around the country, particularly in Mayo.

As reported by the Western People, the Binghamstown shopkeeper's own home was impacted by pyrite.

In 2020, he told the newspaper that while he welcomed the Defective Concrete Block Scheme, it was frustrating that impacted households were being forced to endure tremendous hardship due to 'red tape' associated with the scheme.

Having paid the cost of getting the blocks of his home tested for pyrite in order to qualify for the scheme, Mr Healy highlighted "there are people who just don't have €5,000 like that", describing aspects of the system as a "money-spinner".

Mr Healy has been described as the heart of the village by community group, Cairde Geata Mór.

"Michael's shop in Binghamstown was at the heart of everything," the group said. "Going in for the morning papers, a coffee, an ice cream on a sunny day or a big shop – Michael was always there to greet you, and he couldn’t do enough for you. Nothing was too much trouble.

"In particular, during the pandemic his shop was a lifeline for so many. Delivering shopping to people’s homes and making sure the shop was as safe as possible for everyone that came in.

"He was something special, and it’s incredibly heart-breaking to think we will never see him there again. He was a character, with a very generous heart."

Mr Healy's death notice on RIP.ie states he died on Monday, January 17th with his funeral mass due to take place at the Church of the Holy Family, Carne Belmullet on Friday.

The notice reads: "Beloved husband of Catherine and dear father of Dan and grandfather of Callum, precious son of Rita and father-in-law to Rhiannon.

"He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brothers Paul, Damien and Cathal, sisters, Mary Murphy, Margaret Healy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, customers, neighbours and many friends."