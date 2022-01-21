Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 11:53

Gardaí launch investigation after woman's body found in Donegal

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman's body in a house in Co Donegal
Gardaí launch investigation after woman's body found in Donegal

Stephen Maguire

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman's body in a house in Co Donegal.

The woman's remains were found around 8.20pm last night in Kilmacrennan.

They were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a full postmortem is due to take place today.

The findings of that postmortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman outside a private residence in Kilmacrennan, Co Donegal on Thursday, January 20th.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 8.20pm.

"The body of the woman has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted. A file will now be prepared for the Coroner."

More in this section

What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
Man jailed for sexually exploiting girls online using fake accounts Man jailed for sexually exploiting girls online using fake accounts
Two men killed in separate road crashes in Galway and Longford Two men killed in separate road crashes in Galway and Longford
Oireachtas committee to examine international surrogacy

Oireachtas committee to examine international surrogacy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more