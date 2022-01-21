Gardaí launch investigation after woman's body found in Donegal

Stephen Maguire

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman's body in a house in Co Donegal.

The woman's remains were found around 8.20pm last night in Kilmacrennan.

They were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a full postmortem is due to take place today.

The findings of that postmortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 8.20pm.

"The body of the woman has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted. A file will now be prepared for the Coroner."