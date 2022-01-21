Gardaí investigating vehicles being hit with stones and eggs in Sligo

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents where moving vehicles have been hit with stones and eggs in the Collooney area of Sligo.

As The Roscommon Herald, in addition to damaging vehicles such incidents pose a serious risk of injury to motorists and passengers alike.

Such incidents can lead to endangerment as defined under Section 13 of The Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person’s Act 1997. This offence carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment or a fine or both.

An Garda Síochána are investigating these matters and are appealing to anyone who may have information to make contact with them. In particular anyone who was in Collooney village between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday January 16, 2022 when one of these incidents occurred.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation can contact Collooney Garda Station on 071 9167122, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.